NEWPORT—Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger will visit Newport on Thursday, April 28 to meet with veterans in the community.
The meeting will be held at the Tanner Building and will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Harshbarger encourages all veterans in the community to attend the event.
She wants to hear about the issues and concerns that local veterans have from a legislative standpoint.
