In the wake of two fatal animal attacks in the community, the County General Committee recently met to discuss strengthening laws to protect members of the public.
Currently, the County Animal Control Officer (ACO) has the ability to issue citations if resident’s dogs or other animals are running at large or unleashed.
The committee suggested using a warning for a first time offense, followed by increasing fines for second and third time offenses.
Forest Clevenger, chair of the committee, said the county needs to send a message to owners that do not control their aggressive animals.
“I’d like to see a fine and even confiscation of the animal,” Clevenger said. “We need to send a message that we don’t want this kind of behavior in our community, and that people need to control their animals.”
Commissioners took no action in regards to implementing fines during the meeting. They chose to table their talks until they speak with residents in their respective districts.
