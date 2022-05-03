Plans are coming together for the 2022 Tennessee Picnic Celebration, held each year on the week of August 8, Emancipation Day. Although some details could change in the coming months, the Tennessee Picnic Association has locked in several dates and events following their third meeting of the new season, held on Sunday at the Tanner Building.
Between the various committees, the 12 members in attendance have secured dates for a movie night, the annual dance, a bus trip to Harrah’s Casino, the Juneteenth celebration – the first of its kind for the group, and now a federally recognized holiday – and the date of the TN Picnic.
Everything happens in August, with the exception of Juneteenth, which TPA voted to celebrate on Father’s Day, June 19 at 11 a.m. outside the Tanner building in Newport, unless it rains, in which case the event will move to the pavilion in Newport City Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.