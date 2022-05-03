April 2022 meeting of the TN Picnic Association

Derrick Woods, Carlene Robinson and Roland “Trey” Dykes, III hear suggestions from Anthony Swaggerty, who is phoning into the meeting. Meetings of the TN Picnic Association are underway, to decide venue locations, dates and times for their annual Emancipation Day celebration and homecoming events.

 James Galloway

Plans are coming together for the 2022 Tennessee Picnic Celebration, held each year on the week of August 8, Emancipation Day. Although some details could change in the coming months, the Tennessee Picnic Association has locked in several dates and events following their third meeting of the new season, held on Sunday at the Tanner Building.

Between the various committees, the 12 members in attendance have secured dates for a movie night, the annual dance, a bus trip to Harrah’s Casino, the Juneteenth celebration – the first of its kind for the group, and now a federally recognized holiday – and the date of the TN Picnic.

Everything happens in August, with the exception of Juneteenth, which TPA voted to celebrate on Father’s Day, June 19 at 11 a.m. outside the Tanner building in Newport, unless it rains, in which case the event will move to the pavilion in Newport City Park.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.