NEWPORT—More parameters are needed for deciding how American Rescue Plan funds should be dispersed to nonprofit groups, leaders determined in a May 17 meeting of the Nonprofit Committee in the Chancery Courtroom at the Annex. The committee said stricter guidelines would be necessary after groups requested nearly four times the amount of federal money left over for distribution to nonprofits impacted by the global pandemic.
Between 16 Cocke County nonprofits, more than $1.1 million in federal aid money has been requested out of the $291,000 left over.
When County Mayor Crystal Ottinger announced in November that $750,000 of federal money was available for disbursement to nonprofits, she invited the groups to make a wish list and see what they are eligible to receive, a decision that would be guided by federal regulation, oversight and auditing measures.
During the latest meeting Ottinger said the committee would have needed to weed out requests regardless of the amount left for nonprofits.
"We didn't know what was going to change," Ottinger said. "We didn't have the final rule, so we said, 'throw whatever you want on in there, we'll weed through it and see where it ends up.' So y'uns will be doing a lot of weeding."
With that amount, fewer choices would need to be made as to which organizations might receive funding. Now, with just $291,000 available for dispersal, the committee must narrowly define which organizations can receive aid, and scrutinize each of the 16 requests in search of reasons not to give out the money.
Committee Chair Clay Blazer said the seven members of the committee will have to find more reasons to cut groups out of consideration, instead of including them.
"When we were initially talking about $800,000, I mean, that is—unfortunately y'all may want to not be on this now," he said, half-joking with the committee about the difficult decisions they will have to make. "Because it just stinks, I mean you know, we had to cut that amount down, and now that we're at 291, there will—"
Vice Chair Gayla Blazer interjected.
"So where all did all that money go?" she asked.
Clay Blazer said a decision was made to give bonuses – or what became known as premium pay – to county employees, without first checking to see what the total cost would be.
"We had people who were very upset, I mean in our county employees," he said. "You all got the phone calls. I mean we all received those, wanting to know why the county didn't match what the city did, so we jumped ahead, but when we jumped ahead that hurt our nonprofits."
Ottinger said that amount, plus the $447,000 needed for the industrial park, known as Innovation Park, took away from the total available to nonprofits.
In a March interview Ottinger said that decision took place during a meeting she did not attend, but said afterward that about $1 million which was not previously allocated was then needed.
"When you go off the plan by that much something has to be cut," she said. "I don't think they realized what was being spent outside what was already discussed."
Requests among the 16 organizations range from $8,500 to more than 250,000.
Some organizations submitted requests along with paperwork showing an increase in fundraising during the previous two years, which – according to federal language – would fail a cursory audit because they did not show a loss as a result of COVID-19 and may disqualify them from receiving funds from the county.
Nonprofit groups that are able to serve the most people while also keeping clean, thorough and accurate records make ideal candidates, under present conditions.
In the aid requests, organizations have identified what they will spend the money on and later could be asked to prove how that money is spent, whether it be through receipts, ride logs, or other supporting data. If a federal audit goes unsatisfied then it is the county, and not the group, who must repay the money.
The committee is now working to identify the parameters that will guide their decisions for which groups get money, and how much they could receive. For example, a group requesting more money than is available can still receive partial funding if it meets criteria.
Gayla Blazer said she would like to see the greatest number of people helped, which could guide the committee to fund a group that is shown to help a large number of county residents, with records to back it up.
Groups that are most likely to receive funding will show that their work serves a public health need, that their finances were negatively impacted by COVID, and show strong reporting that will stand up to scrutiny. Those groups will still be considered individually, on a case-by-case basis to ensure their plans for the funds will match language in the ARP disbursement guidelines and can be reliably monitored.
The Nonprofit Committee will meet again to discuss their earliest determinations in the conference room at the Annex, on Tuesday, June 7 at 4 p.m.
