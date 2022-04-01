COCKE COUNTY—County officials say they have adjusted policy and introduced systems for better accountability after the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury published the results of an investigation into financial oversight and misuse of county vehicles on Thursday, which states that a lack of oversight enabled a deputy to claim duplicate pay at separate departments, as well as using county cruisers for secondary employment in other counties.
Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said via text that they have introduced new policies and changes to their systems to improve accountability, but that nothing fraudulent or criminal had taken place. Instead, he said the oversight was an error on his part as sheriff, but he did not offer specific details about corrective actions his office has taken, or whether the money is to be paid back.
“Yes we had a couple of audit findings that were not criminal issues, or fraudulent but error on my part as Sheriff. We’ve adjusted policy, put in a system for better accountability and are moving forward as usual,” his statement said. “This officer is a huge asset to this community and was honest in his actions not trying to deprive the county of anything but simply working hard to help both Cocke and Jefferson County citizens.”
The document, released by Comptroller of the Treasury Jason E. Mumpower, addresses two issues: the use of county vehicles in violation of policy, and a deputy receiving duplicate pay, either by claiming hours at two departments, or by working at one department while claiming sick leave at another.
The document states that the Cocke County Sheriff and a department deputy worked part-time for a police department in a town located in both Jefferson and Hamblen Counties.
“Near the end of December 2020, the deputy became a full-time employee with the police department, in addition to his Cocke County full-time employment,” the document says. “In a few instances, the sheriff and deputy used their Cocke County assigned vehicles to commute to the police department in July and August 2020.”
According to the document, investigators determined that a deputy submitted time sheets to the sheriff’s department and the town police department for the same hours worked.
“Investigators reviewed the deputy’s available timesheets provided by the town and the county and determined that from February 2021 to October 2021, the deputy’s timesheets reflected he worked approximately 18 hours at the county and the town simultaneously. Investigators calculated the deputy’s salary for the 18 hours worked at his county rate of pay, which totaled at least $289.”
In several instances, the document states the deputy submitted time sheets that reflected a total of 56 hours of sick leave valued at least $936. According to the document, the deputy was paid by the county for this sick leave while submitting time sheets that reflected hours worked at the police department for the same day, and that “the deputy’s supervisor signed the applicable time sheets indicating review and approval.”
The document includes a table showing specific instances of overlapping time sheets, which when added to claimed sick leave amounts to a total of $1,225.
The document identifies two “internal control and compliance deficiencies” used as the heading for the final section of the document.
“Management did not provide adequate oversight over time and attendance reporting,” and, “Some department employees occasionally used county vehicles for secondary employment.”
Mumpower writes that management at the county did not provide adequate oversight over time and attendance reporting, and did not establish appropriate internal controls.
“As detailed above, investigators determined that hours reflected on the timesheets for one deputy did not accurately reflect the actual hours worked at the county. Management is responsible for designing internal controls to give reasonable assurance of the reliability of time reporting and of the effectiveness and efficiency of operations. The lack of adequate oversight reduces the ability to verify employee hours worked, which could result in inaccurate or improper wages.”
The second half of the final section addresses the use of county vehicles for secondary employment, where two surveillance video screenshots from 2020 were attached. In the August photo, a Cocke County cruiser is parked next to a White Pine vehicle, where several more can be seen in the background. In the July photo, a Chevrolet Tahoe is parked between what looks like two White Pine police cruisers.
“In a few instances, the sheriff and the deputy used their Cocke County assigned vehicles to commute to the police department in an adjoining county for secondary employment,” the document says. “Sound business practices dictate that personal use of county vehicles could expose the county to certain liabilities and risk.”
The document concludes, “County officials indicated that they have corrected or will correct these deficiencies.”
Full statement to The Newport Plain Talk from Sheriff Armando Fontes:
Thank you for the inquiry. In my 25 years of service and dedication to this community I am very proud of all of my accomplishments. I’m proud of the huge reduction in the crime rate, I’m proud of the hundreds of thousands of dollars I and my staff have saved this community. I’m very proud of the millions of dollars of free equipment we have obtained to protect our citizens. Being sheriff over two old, antiquated, jails have sure been a challenge I’ve given 110%.
Yes we had a couple of audit findings that were not criminal issues, or fraudulent but error on my part as Sheriff. We’ve adjusted policy, put in a system for better accountability and are moving forward as usual.
This officer is a huge asset to this community and was honest in his actions not trying to deprive the county of anything but simply working hard to help both Cocke and Jefferson County citizens. He made a mistake and we addressed it. I thank him for his hard work, dedication, professionalism, and all the hours he has devoted to better this community. This community is a safer and better place because of this officer, several other officers, and myself going above and beyond for the good citizens of this community. Thank you and it’s been an honor to serve.
