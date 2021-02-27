COCKE COUNTY—Several years ago, Unify Cocke County placed the very first “Little Free Library” in the Bybee community. Working through a joint partnership, Unify and Liberty Hill Market found the perfect location on the property and kept a close eye on the colorful box outside the store together.
Because of the success of that first library, other boxes have been added. Shortly after the Liberty Hill Market location, came the box in the Grassy Fork community at Big Creek Diner.
This second box created excitement around purchasing more!
Dr. Cristel Westmorland, a member of Unify Cocke County, purchased an additional box when Unify ordered two more kits. Before long, three more “Little Free Libraries” were installed in the county! One is located near the Boys and Girls Club, another at the Carson Springs Exxon and the third one is mounted on a post at Parrott-Larue-Myers Park in Parrottsville.
With five in place, Lynn Ramsey, Director of the Chamber of Commerce and also a member of Unify, purchased her own library and donated it to Unify for installation. This library box will eventually go up at the Newport Housing Authority’s Bowman Drive location.
Dr. Westmorland purchased a second box to be placed outside her dentist office. The Rural Accelerator Initiative bought and installed two boxes at the Newport City Park and one at the Cosby Rural Medical office along the walking track.
Have you been keeping track of the number of “Little Free Libraries” mentioned above? Ten with one on the way! Each of these libraries had to be built, painted and installed. Art teachers, Joanne Dobes and Samantha Doyle, along with Charlotte Chambers, donated their time and materials to paint.
Kiwanians, Claude Gatlin and Dave Johnson, and friends Rob Chambers, Sid Burton, and Scott Williams brought their tools and hammered, sawed, nailed, and concreted posts in the cold, wind, heat and sometimes rain.
Walter Cole also assisted in installations within the Newport Housing Authority and Boys and Girls Club. We are truly blessed to live in a community where we have such caring individuals that want to help others become better readers! If you see or know any of these amazing men and women, please thank them for their dedication to Cocke County and literacy.
Unify Cocke County is a group of community members dedicated to working toward a common goal, which is to encourage kindergarten readiness and grade level reading by the third grade. This is done by providing books throughout the community, as well as hosting and participating in local events when available. Unify Cocke County works closely with the Cocke County School System, and is sponsored by Save the Children. Crystal Chambers is the Community Engagement Coordinator for the Cocke County School System through Save the Children.
