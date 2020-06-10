NEWPORT—One person sustained minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident on Cosby Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Patrolman Mike Robey and other first responders were dispatched to Cosby Highway near Weigel’s in reference to a two-vehicle accident just before 4 p.m.
Upon arrival, Ptl. Robey came in contact with Stephanie Pielich, 43, who said she was southbound on Cosby Highway when she ran the red light at the intersection of Cosby Highway and Heritage Boulevard.
According to the report, Pielich struck a 2020 Buick Encore, operated by Belinda Haddox, 62, as Haddox was turning left from Heritage Boulevard onto Cosby Highway.
Ptl. Robey reported that the impact caused Pielich’s 2013 Toyota Highlander to rollover once before coming to a rest back on its wheels.
Brett Pielich, 43, who was a passenger in Stephanie’s vehicle, sustained a minor injury to his arm, but refused medical attention.
