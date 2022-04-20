The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office thanked CCHS Vocational School teachers Chad Crum and Jason Smith, as well as the students, staff and administration of school for the new paint job on the office's jury van.
The van had peeling paint, rust and several scratches. The auto body class stripped and refinished the paint so that it looks more presentable as a county owned vehicle.
"All labor was performed by the students at no cost, and we must say, they did some fine work," said CCSO Chief Deputy C.J. Ball. "If your child or loved one is in this class, brag on them and encourage them to continue to hone their talents into a much-needed field of expertise."
