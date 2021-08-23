On August 21, officer Derek Wright observed a silver Buick traveling southbound on Cosby Highway. The reports states the vehicle turned right at the intersection of East Broadway and ran over a curb.
The vehicle drove into the oncoming left turn lane for westbound traffic. Wright reported that the Buick sped up to 43 MPH in a 30 MPH zone.
He initiated his blue lights to perform a traffic stop. Wright came in contact with the driver, Jeffery Gentry, age 55. The report states that Gentry had glossy bloodshot eyes, slow and slurred speech, a strong odor of alcohol about his person, and was unsteady on his feet when standing. He was given three standardized field sobriety tasks and one modified task.
It was determined that he was impaired while operating the motor vehicle. Gentry was informed of the TN implied consent advisement and refused testing, signing refusal on the form. He was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
