A routine traffic stop by Cocke County K9 Sheriff Deputy Jacob Damron resulted in the capture of a man wanted as a “sexually violent predator” after a brief foot chase and Damron having to deploy his Taser.
According to a CCSO report, Damron, while on patrol on I-40 eastbound near mile marker 442 in Newport on Sept. 30 observed a vehicle with a broken windshield obstructing the driver’s view. A traffic stop was initiated after the driver pulled into the Shell station at the Clevenger cutoff.
The driver of the vehicle, Glen Evan Cross, attempted to exit the vehicle and was instructed to get back inside the vehicle, but continued to ask if he could go inside the gas station. Cross was unable to provide a vehicle registration or valid driver’s license.
Cross then exited the vehicle and ran behind the gas station as his information was being checked through dispatch.
Cross ignored verbal commands and failed to stop after being told he was under arrest. The deputy deployed his Taser, which had no effect as Cross was wearing a large hoodie. Cross was then caught and placed under arrest.
According to the report, A K9 was deployed for an exterior sniff and showed a change in behavior on the passenger side door where passenger Alicia Stevens was sitting along with passenger Kristin Terry. A search of the vehicle located several pipes and small, clear baggies which contained what was suspected to be Methamphetamine between where the passengers were seated.
The deputy was notified that Cross was wanted out of Kentucky for “sexually violent predator” and was transported to the Cocke County Jail annex, charged as a fugitive from justice.
Terry and Stevens were also transported, charged with unlawful drug paraphernalia uses.
