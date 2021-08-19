During a scheduled cell check on August 14, 2021, a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer noticed an unresponsive female inmate on the floor of Cell Number six.
Other Corrections Officers were alerted as well as Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Deputies, First Call EMS, and the Newport Fire Department. Upon arrival of emergency units, Corrections Officers were performing CPR on the victim. Corrections Officers advised the victim was a trustee and had been out of the cell prior to the cell check.
The victim was transported to the Newport Medical Center Emergency Room were she was pronounced dead. Detective Captain Bob Schaff was notified and responded to the scene along with Chief Deputy C.J. Ball and Jail Administrator Josh Hartsell.
Jail video footage was preserved for evidence and an autopsy has been ordered for the victim. No other information will be released until the investigation has been completed by the criminal investigation division.
