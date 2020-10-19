COCKE COUNTY—Five young ladies from Cocke County have been selected as presentees at the 60th Annual Teen Board Presentation Dance.
The Teen Board Presentation Dance, Saturday evening November 7, 2020, is one of the largest teenage (black tie) dances in the country where teenagers and adults alike enjoy the same social occasion.
Last year hundreds of leading teenagers as well as adults (from various parts of the United States) enjoyed the same event.
This is the outstanding social event of the year. It is not just a dance or a social debut for teenagers. It has far greater meaning. The Teen Board of Knoxville is building leaders for the future.
Cocke County’s presentees for 2020 include Kiersten Cierra Burchette, Kylie Ann Forbes, Gracie Ada Mathis, Isabelle Rose Mathis and Sarah Nadine Messer.
Kiersten Cierra Burchette is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Chad and Brooke Burchette and Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy and Carey Young.
She attends Cocke County High School, and her favorite activities include participating in the Beta Club, Key Club, and she is also a member of the CCHS Tennis and Golf Teams.
Kylie Ann Forbes is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Randy and Laura Forbes.
She attends Cocke County High School where she is a member of the High School Choir and CCHS Track Team.
Gracie Ada Mathis is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Heather Mathis.
Mathis attends Cocke County High School where she enjoys a long list of activities. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club and Mu Alpha Theta. Mathis is also a junior volunteer at Tennova-Newport Medical Center. She is a member of the CCHS Golf Team, and is an active church member at Lincoln Ave Baptist Church.
Isabelle Rose Mathis is the daughter of Colonel and Mrs. Rob and Missy Mathis.
She is a student at Cocke County High School where she is a member of the Key Club, Beta Club and CCHS Tennis Team.
Sarah Nadine Messer is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry and Jennifer Messer.
She is a student a Cocke County High School where she is varsity football and basketball cheerleader. Messer is also a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and National Society of High School Scholars.
The Teen Board of Knoxville is a private, non-profit organization solely for teenagers grades 9-12, with adult help. Its purpose is to get teenagers to work and take the lead in civic and welfare projects, and to lift their social and moral life to higher standards. Last year over 10,500 hours were given to civic and welfare projects for charitable organizations.
After 60 years, adults have seen results of this work in the good leadership in colleges and universities shown by our former members. By learning to help those less fortunate at this age, in turn they have helped themselves develop a public and civic responsibility they are carrying on as adults.
This Presentation Dance is a reward for those local girls and boys who have completed their hours of service.
On Saturday November 7, the weekend will start with practice and brunch, followed by the Mayor’s dinner, honoring the presentee’s and other important dignitaries. The evening of November 7, will continue with the presentation of the presentees and dance at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Following the presentation is a black–tie reception.
