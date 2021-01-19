Anyone who has moved to a new place knows that the transition takes some time and effort. Valeri Kim Cousins Shaffer moved to Newport from Michigan twelve years ago, but still remembers the many shed tears and intense feelings of loneliness that accompanied her relocation. Shaffer’s story is one of hope and perseverance in a difficult season of life.
To see Shaffer today one would think that she had always lived here, that, is if her accent didn’t give her away. But she feels and is a vital part of Newport because she took the initiative to meet people and create new friendships. She looked for opportunities to give of her time and talents to make her community better, and along the way carved out a niche for herself.
Now on any given Friday, Shaffer can be found at the Newport Community Center leading a group of both men and women in water aerobics. She credits this class with helping her to acclimate to her new home and gain physical strength as well as newfound confidence.
According to Shaffer, “I felt very alone when I left my home in Michigan. We were so active in our church up north and had loads of friends. I was shocked at how alone I felt when we moved to our new home in Newport even though I had my husband. I didn’t feel the depth of connection that I had previously felt with my old friends or with God. I became so focused on my feelings that I moved away from my Savior, the most important relationship I had, and I felt more alone than ever.
“I started volunteering wherever I could. I was looking for connection, and became active at the animal shelter. I cleaned cages and played with the cats. I also volunteered at the hospital. This was particularly fulfilling. I enjoyed going into the patients’ rooms and visiting them. Many times I was able to share my faith by praying with patients. Most people were really open and happy to have someone pray with them. Even though I didn’t feel the deep connection to my faith I had previously felt, I knew that my faith couldn’t be dependent on my feelings. I tried to reach out to others with God’s truth and love regardless of what I was going through.
“Then I heard about water aerobics at the Newport Community Center from one of the other volunteers. I started aerobics and met a lot of really nice people. That was a turning point for me. I began to have more of a social life, and my comfort level went up. I felt that things were definitely looking up, and week by week I felt a positive change not only in my body, but in my emotions, as well.
“Peggy McConnell was the instructor when I began, and all the people attending made me feel right at home. I participated faithfully for eight years before I began helping to lead the class. Now, along with participating in tri-weekly classes lead by Priscilla Baker, I teach the class one day a week. I enjoy being a leader, and it has helped me to become a more confident person.’
Not only has Shaffer made a lot of acquaintances and several special friends through water aerobics, but she has found that it gives her renewed energy and stamina for her job as a caregiver. She is amazed at the strength and endurance of her body from exercise. Shaffer said it is also a great stress reliever.
“Through my experience in moving to a new area and facing the challenges that came with it, I have learned to get out of my comfort zone and push through during life’s difficult moments. Now Newport is truly my home, and I am trusting God through the many transitions we all face in life.
“After the rough patch of focusing on myself a little too much and renewing my relationship with the Lord, I found a wonderful group of believers in Newport. I have been blessed with an amazing church family at Crossroads Community Church. They welcomed me with open arms and have reached out to me in a beautiful way in the good times and the challenging times as well.”
