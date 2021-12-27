A poultry barn on Scott Pond Road in Parrottsville was destroyed by fire on Saturday, December 25. Fire crews responded to the scene at 3:35 p.m. with the barn fully engulfed.
The Cocke County Fire Department, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department, Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department and Caney Branch Volunteer Department battled the blaze for several hours before it was finally controlled.
The 40 feet by 300 feet structure was in active use, but the Cocke County Fire Department could not determine the number of animals that were inside the barn. Ralph Sauceman owns the property, according to the CCFD. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
