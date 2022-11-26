The City of Newport Planning Commission voted to waive the requirement of a preliminary approval then voted to grant final approval for a Planned Unit Development for the former Ingles shopping center off West Broadway.
Attorney Jeff Greene said the property would be set up like a horizontal property regime, which was the first of such he had set up in Cocke County.
East Tennessee Development District Planning Advisor Kathryn Baldwin said it is not a plat, so it would not need to be recorded, but it could be submitted with the deed as an exhibit. She said a plat is not required because there is no construction involved with the project.
The Cocke County School System purchased the shopping center and will be remodeling it. Greene said that the old Ingles building will be sold to Cocke County for use as office space.
The horizontal property regime is used to subdivide the property, and a Homeowners Association of sorts will be set up to ensure care of the parking lot, the exterior of the building and community property.
Community Development Planner Gary Carver discussed the possibility of allowing reader boards with certain restrictions in the C-1 district. He said the request was made by a business owner, and he was wanting to get the board’s thoughts on the matter.
Planning Commission Chairman Cecil Gilland asked about regulating the verbiage on the sign, and ensuring only the business that owned the sign could advertise on it, so it was not a billboard.
Baldwin and Carver said that the city could not regulate the sign, with Carver stating it would be considered violating the First Amendment rights of the sign owners.
After some further discussion, Carver asked what would be the concerns and requirements the board would like to see before considering whether to approve reader boards in the downtown area.
He explained that he would recommend that they be free-standing with no visible conduits and size restrictions. Commissioner Jim McSween said that they had been discussed in the past, and they were a distraction to drivers.
Rick Foust, who owns a sign business, said he has downtown businesses interested in the reader signs. He said he does not believe they are distractions, or there would be wrecks through Pigeon Forge and Sevierville constantly.
The board ended the discussion with no action, and Carver will bring back additional details in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.