COCKE COUNTY—The public hearing to review Blue Ridge Paper Products' effluent discharge permit and color variance removal has been postponed.
The hearing was originally scheduled for January 20, but has been moved to April 14, 2021.
The Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources (DWR) will conduct the online public hearing.
Blue Ridge Paper has requested renewal of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) discharge permit for its facility located at the Blue Ridge Paper Products Wastewater Treatment Plant, located off Highway 215 (175 Main Street) in Canton, to receiving waters designated as the Pigeon River, French Broad River Basin.
Revisions include changes in current monitoring requirements at the Fiberville Bridge and removal of a color variance. DWR agrees with the removal of the color variance, based on improved stream conditions noted during a reevaluation, including significant improvements to instream concentrations of color in the Pigeon River. DWR concludes the variance is no longer necessary. DWR also agrees with the proposed renewal of the federal 316(a) temperature variance.
The permit sets limits and guidelines to the discharge of industrial, stormwater, municipal and landfill leachate waste waters into waters of the state.
Water advocacy groups in Tennessee are hoping to bring attention to the renewal of the controversial permit.
The groups say the new draft permit, which is overdue for its renewal, calls for “no improvements to water quality and in fact could stall out progress altogether as the state of NC is calling to remove the ‘color variance’ a technical designation that shows that water quality standards are not being met within the state”, said Deborah Bahr, director of Clean Water Expected in East TN (CWEET).
The state of Tennessee lists the Pigeon River as ‘impaired’ due to color, foam, taste and smell from the mills discharge for the first 5 miles downstream of the TN/NC state line at Waterville into Hartford, TN, a popular spot for both commercial and recreational whitewater rafting attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors to its Class III rapids every year.
CWEET says a review of the current and the draft permit shows discharges of various chemicals such as chloroform, adsorbable organic halides and different types of phenols and catechols that are shown to be carcinogens and cause toxic health impacts to humans and wildlife.
Additionally they say the new draft permit requests that the paper mill be allowed to increase the amount of water they take from 29 million gallons per day to 34 million gallons per day, a 17% increase in water usage.
ONLINE PUBLIC HEARING
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearing will be held remotely. Members of the public can use the link below to access both hearings, and may participate online or by phone.
Date: Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Time: 6 p.m.
WebEx link: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/onstage/g.php?MTID=e6dd914ab0c9b2593dbb23321a36af245
WebEx password: Nk2BCEzm7P2
WebEx phone number: 1-415-655-0003
WebEx access code: 171 787 6586 (Please see information below regarding registering for, joining, and commenting at either public hearing.)
Registration must be completed by noon on April 14, 2021. For online registration issues, please call 919-707-9011 or email peter.johnston@ncdenr.gov by the registration deadline.
PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD
Public comments are being received through April 30, 2021. Public comments may be emailed with “Blue Ridge Paper Products” in the subject line to publiccomments@ncdenr.gov, or mailed through the USPS to:
Wastewater Permitting
Attn: Blue Ridge Paper Products Permit
1617 Mail Service Center
Raleigh, N.C., 27699-1617
Comments will be considered in the final determinations of permit issuance and provisions, and variance removal. Comments previously submitted will be considered. Comments sent prior to the rescheduled date, do not need to be resubmitted.
