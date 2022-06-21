The Cocke County Election Commission announces information for August 4, 2022 election, which features the County General Election and a State Primary, along with seven ballot pages of State Judicial Retention Questions at the end of the ballot.
“This type of ballot happens once every eight years,” says Administrator of Elections Josh Blanchard. “Most voters will get a ballot that is 13 pages on the voting machine, so voting will take a little longer this election. We will be able to run at least eight machines at the Early Voting Site to make the Early Voting process faster. If a voter waits until Election Day to vote this time, then voters should expect some longer lines on Election Day. Election Day lines could be longest in the late afternoon when people get off work.
“The first two pages of the voting machine will be the State Primary, unless a voter chooses not to vote in a State Primary. The County General Election part will follow. Each voter will get four pages of County General Election ballot specific to their County Commissioner District. Then, there will be seven pages of Judicial Retention Questions for the state court system.”
The election commission encourages the voters to study the ballots and plan ahead. There sample ballot is online at CockeCountyElection.org, and it will be published twice in the Newport Plain Talk before Election Day. See the complete story in the Wednesday edition of the newspaper and online at newportplaintalk.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.