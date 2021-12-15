NEWPORT—Robert Green recently came before the Cocke County Board of Education (BOE) looking for answers concerning an incident that occurred at Cosby Elementary School.
In speaking to the board, Green said that on November 23, his 6-year-old daughter told classmates that she had a gun in her backpack after hearing a group of boys discuss hunting and weapons.
Green said a deputy with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office reported to the school and “questioned” his daughter about the gun. The young girl was only pretending after she heard the conversation that was taking place around her, according to Green. The subsequent treatment of his child was the major issue Green wanted the board to address.
“I am pro gun and pro safety, so I appreciate the safety measures that were taken,” Green said.
“My issue is we were not notified she said anything or told she was being interrogated by a deputy. We received no call until the school said to come get her. I met the assistant principal in the parking lot who said they had to punish her for what she said. There was no threat, she just lied. I understand safety is a major deal, but you have to consider it was a 6-year-old who was pretending.”
As part of her punishment, Green claimed his daughter received no snack during the specified period of the day when students receive one. He also claimed that his daughter was “exiled” from her fellow classmates during lunch.
“The teacher told her she couldn’t have a snack because of what she had said,” Green told the board. “State and federal law says you cannot withhold food as a form of discipline for a child. She was given no recess time or access to the concession stand. She was also exiled from her classmates at lunch and made to sit at a table by herself until another class came into the cafeteria. This was all done because she said something she didn’t understand that she couldn’t say.”
Green said the second time his daughter was refused a snack it was because the school claimed she had no money in her account. Green said he had evidence to prove otherwise.
No report from the incident was made because there was no real threat, according to Green, who requested a copy from the Sheriff’s Office.
John Johnson, Board of Education chairman, said board members are limited in what they can say in an open meeting due to the Federal Education Privacy Act. He assured Green that conversations are being had about the incident and what measures need to be taken moving forward.
“I wish we could say more but due to the Federal Education Privacy Act we can’t talk about a child in this setting,” Johnson said.
“We have asked for a written report on how the event went down to ensure something like this doesn’t happen again. I agree with you when it comes to a snack being withheld from a child. Once we get the report we can look at things and fix any issues.”
No timetable was given to Green for when the board may receive the written report or what actions may be taken.
The next item discussed by the board was carried over from their November meeting. Newport Utilities approached Parrottsville Elementary about removing the poplar trees that line the right side of the driveway to the school. The power line that feeds the school and multiple homes in the area runs through the trees.
Storms often cause branches to fall on the line leaving hundreds without power. NU’s solution was to cut the trees down or put a junction in place that would only kill power to the school in the event of an issue. The board tasked Casey Kelley, Assistant Director of Schools, with speaking to NU’s tree management team about the removal process.
“NU will cut the trees to the ground and clean up all the debris,” Kelley said. “They don’t have a plant back program in place so it will be up to the school and Parrottsville community to come up with something to replace them.”
The board agreed to have the trees removed due to their current state as many were found to be unhealthy upon further evaluation.
Board members also approved several expenditures for educational materials using ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) 3.0 funds.
The board will meet again in the new year on Thursday, January 6 at 6 p.m.
