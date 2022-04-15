NEWPORT—The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the purchase of a 72-acre tract of land to be added to the City’s park system as a Woodland Park. The property will be purchased at $5,000 per acre, and it is located adjacent to the Newport City Park.
City Administrator James Finchum stated that the city had been working on negotiations with the current property owner since last month’s council meeting in an effort to get the deal done.
“I feel like that is as far as we can get them to come down on it, and I also feel like that’s a very fair offer,” Finchum said.
The purchase would be funded through COVID grant money exclusively, and would not access any local monies, Finchum clarified. The property would be used as a resource for the public to hike and picnic near the existing City Park.
The meeting was preceded by public hearings for two ordinances that were introduced at March’s meeting. The first of these was the addition of a chapter on Grant Management to the Newport Municipal Code Title 5. The second ordinance would amend the zoning map to include 257 Old Knoxville Highway in the commercial sector, rather than the residential sector where it had previously been. Neither ordinance drew comment from the public.
The minutes of the March meeting were approved unanimously. Alderman Mike Hansel took a moment to remind the board that the week of April 10-16 was National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is dedicated to celebrating groups such as 911 dispatch workers.
In his communication to the board, James Finchum let the board know that the budget for 2022 was nearly complete, pending approval of several funding requests from various departments. Once the board gives feedback on the requests, Finchum and his team can finalize the budget, and present it to the board with enough time to vote on the First Reading at May’s Council Meeting.
“We’ve put a lot of time and effort into it. As always, Tina’s done a good job putting it together, working with the department heads, and we feel really good about the budget that we’re going to put in front of you this year,” Finchum told the board.
His other item of communication was the steep drop in COVID cases across the area, sharing that, in turn, City Hall was unaffected by COVID at the time, with no positive cases, no exposures and no quarantines.
The board was tasked with finding a candidate to replace John Clark on the Equalization Board, as Clark recently stepped down from his position on the board. Finchum shared that Angie Shelton, Newport’s Property Assessor, had suggested Angela Husky-Grooms as a fitting candidate to take the spot. Vice Mayor Mike Proffitt made the motion to appoint Husky-Grooms, which was seconded by Alderman Steve Smith. The motion passed unanimously.
In the meeting’s Old Business, the board passed both ordinances from the public hearings that preceded the meeting, amending the city Municipal Code and amending the Zoning Map.
In New Business, the board first addressed the introduction of a late fee to penalize Beer License holders who do not renew their license in time. Administrator Finchum shared that the Beer Board developed the penalty after a few instances of businesses failing to renew their license in a timely manner. The first reading of the ordinance was passed, and a second reading will be held in May following a public hearing.
The board then heard from Community Development Gary Carver regarding the city’s application for a Community Development Block Grant, which the city would use to purchase two boats and equipment for the Swift Water Rescue Team, as well as additional training. The application was approved.
Carver also spoke regarding a Supportive Resolution to restore the Revenue Sharing Relationship between the State of Tennessee and Local Governments. Carver shared that from the 1940s until 2002, the state had maintained a program through which a portion of the state sales tax was shared with municipalities, based on population.
When the state sales tax was raised from 6% to 7%, the program was not updated to include the extra 1% in the pool from which the money was divvied to municipalities. Recently, the mayor of Nashville introduced a petition to re-introduce the program, and Carver brought the supportive resolution to the board. Carver estimated that the city would receive an additional $108,223 from the state if the sharing agreement were to be restored.
The board moved on to approve the Cocke County Partnership’s planned events for the year, which included the Rhythm on the River Series, the Newport Harvest Street Festival, and the Newport Christmas Parade, which the CCP hopes to schedule on a Friday night this year.
The board also approved the purchase of the Woodland Park land, and a donation of $2,500 to the CCHS Swim Team to help fund the purchase of new diving platforms for the city Community Center.
The board’s final official item was the approval of the Newport Fire Department’s purchase of new fire hose to replace their oldest hoses, which date back to the 1990s. Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton shared that the old hoses are still functional, and once they were replaced, they would be donated to local Volunteer Fire Departments. The purchase was approved, and with no other business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.