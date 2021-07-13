$4 million for COVID research

A separate act that passed the House in July 2020 (H.R. 7617) designated $4 million to establish a pilot program with Israel to research and develop effective responses to this and any future COVID pandemics. This project could be hugely beneficial to the United States, which has a lot to learn from Israel’s response—the country is leading the vaccination charge globally.

After multiple weeks with under five active COVID cases, Cocke County is now reporting 13 cases as of July 12. Four new cases were reported for the day, bringing the county’s total to 4,558.

One new fatality was reported, bringing the total to 101 COVID-related deaths in the county. There have been 124 hospitalizations reported.

The county’s vaccination rates are still slowly climbing, with 360 more doses of the vaccine administered over the last week. Those doses bring the county total to 27,288 doses administered, and push the county population above the 40% mark as far as residents with at least one dose. Nearly 36.9% of the county is fully vaccinated.

