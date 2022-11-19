NEWPORT — A local canine rescue has helped hundreds of dogs find a welcoming, loving home. Hearts of Steele is under the direction of Jordan Crum, who took over the reins of the organization in late 2021.
“Last year alone we took in more than 460 dogs for placement,” Crum said. “Each year, the organization has taken in more than 400 dogs.”
So, with that being said, thanks to the non-profit canine rescue, more than 2,000 dogs have been rescued and found new homes.
“We take all kinds of dogs — regardless of breed. We do not discriminate unless the dog is aggressive, and we must consider the safety of our fosters and their families,” Crum said. “We deal with mixed breeds, small dogs, large dogs, and even purebred dogs.”
“We are asked to take in all kinds of dogs, and we try to accommodate as many as possible. We are here to help those dogs find homes,” Crum added.
Currently, the agency has 35 fosters, and Crum explained that is a reduced number because it has slowed down because of the holidays.
During the summer months, Hearts of Steele has more clients because of litters of puppies. They have a maximum capacity of 72 dogs, but try to keep the number more around 50. This past summer, they saw an average of 60 to 70 dogs.
“We have to look at what we can afford as well,” Crum said. “We depend on donations, so that is the average that we can afford with the donations that we receive.”
The canine rescue can always use donations, Crum pointed out. “Any and all donations are appreciated.”
Donations toward the veterinary expenses can be dropped off for the rescue’s account at Appalachian Veterinary Clinic in Newport. There is always a need for food and puppy pads as well, Crum said, and monetary donations are always welcome.
The non-profit prefers Purina One dog food, but they will take any and all dog food donations. “We are grateful for anything anyone donates. It helps us help the dogs,” he said.
While Crum said they haven’t completely ruled out local adoptions, they currently work with two rescues — one in New Jersey and the other in Wisconsin. “We are currently rescue to rescue only. If we did local adoptions, we would need more volunteers because we would want to check out adopters and make home visits. We do not have the manpower right now,” Crum said.
“However, we would consider local adoption if the chance arises. Right now, we are working with some fantastic rescues and we are pleased with the results,” Crum explained.
All fosters get attached to the dogs, Crum explained, and they say goodbye and cry, but getting to see adoption photos and seeing the dogs happy are the reward for the job.
“We are helping them get to the next level and find a forever home,” Crum pointed out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.