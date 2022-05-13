NEWPORT—The Cocke County Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed Isaiah 117 House representatives into their new office for a celebratory ribbon cutting. Members of the community and supporters of Isaiah 117 gathered for the event to welcome the entity to the community as it joined the Chamber.
A ribbon cutting was held by Isaiah 117 in December after the build process was completed. The home officially opened in late March to help children facing terrible circumstances and what is often the worst day of their young lives.
Brandi Dailey, Cocke County’s Isaiah 117 Program Coordinator, said the home and its volunteers are there to meet every need a child may have.
“Our mission is to care for children that are leaving on removal day from their home. On removal day, what you think would be a surprising, joyous day of them being taken from something difficult, it’s actually a very traumatic day,” Dailey said.
“We had a little boy in our home who was removed and has been struggling with depression. He made a list of things that made him happy, which we used to help alleviate his feelings on removal day. One of the first things he listed was the local volunteers he met that day. He met Mrs. Cindy and he gave her a hug, and she sat with him and drew.
“He also listed the fact that we loved his artwork and that he had a beautiful place that wasn’t an office. Currently DCS is where they go. The office is where they sleep at night and it’s where they stay. Now with Isaiah house being open they get to come to a beautiful loving house to be loved lavishly while they await placement.”
Dailey played a video for those in attendance that introduced Isaiah 117 House founder and director, Ronda Paulson. The video gave a brief history about the Paulson family’s foster care journey that led to the development of the flagship home in Carter County.
There are currently 18 homes in the state of Tennessee, several of which are in the fundraising and development process. The Isaiah 117 House mission has now spread to seven states and 30 homes are either operating or being constructed.
Dailey said Cocke County’s home is serving as a center for the Smoky Mountain region. Sevier, Blount, Jefferson and Hamblen Counties all have plans to open homes. Greene County joined the Isaiah crusade early on.
“Since we opened our doors we have pretty much had a child in Isaiah house from the foster care system in placement, or disrupted placement, 24/7 and have been extremely busy,” Dailey said. “We were the seventh house to open out of 30, and the first house in our Smoky Mountain region. We are open to the whole community including Blount County, Sevierville, Cocke County and beyond. We have a lot of volunteers that have been putting in a lot of hours to work with the foster care system, and it has been an absolute blessing.”
Fundraising and community support has been crucial to the success of the Isaiah house. It was a three year process to raise the funds, find an appropriate home site and construct the home donated by Clayton Homes. Dailey said that support is still needed as the house hopes to care for children for years to come.
“We need an entire community to help support us. It takes everybody. It takes our volunteers, it takes donations, churches, community members and businesses to help us achieve our mission. That’s why we are excited to be a part of the Chamber. I want to thank all of you who have been a supporter of Isaiah house. I am really excited to be part of the Chamber and to partner alongside this community.
Dailey hopes to meet with Chamber members and others in July to speak again about the Isaiah house and provide an update on what has been accomplished.
