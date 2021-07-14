COCKE COUNTY—Five more young ladies have entered the Fairest of the Fair pageant that will be held Saturday, July 17 at 8 p.m.
Adison Russell, Kourtney Clevenger, Caroline Brawley, Emma Mullen and Carly Wines have joined Caitlyn Strange, each looking to take home the crown.
Each contestant will be vying for the title as well as a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Newport Federal Bank.
Adison Russell is the daughter of April Jenkins. She is 18-years-old and currently a freshman at Walters State Community College. Jenkins is pursuing a degree in occupational therapy.
Kourtney Clevenger is the daughter of Mark and Stephanie Clevenger. She is 16-years-old and will be a senior at Cocke County High School. After high school she plans to pursue a degree in the medical field.
Caroline Graham Brawley is the daughter of Bolling and Nancy Brawley. She is 19-years-old and is a sophomore at Furman University. Brawley plans to pursue the Rhodes Scholarship program or attend lawschool.
Emma Mullen is the daughter of Bert and Janie Mullen. She is currently a sophomore at Walters State Community College. Mullen plans to pursue a degree in graphic design.
Carly Wines is the daughter of Jenny and Charlie Wines. She is a freshman at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Wines plans to pursue a civil engineering degree with an environmental emphasis.
The Fairest of the Fair pageant will be the first of many to occur throughout fair week. The Junior Princess, Senior Princess and Junior Miss pageants will be held Tuesday, July 20 starting at 7 p.m.
Pageants will conclude with the Little Princess and Prince competition, Tiny Princess and Prince Pageant, Teeny Princess and Prince Pageant, and Baby Princess and Prince Pageant on Thursday, July 22.
Those pageants will begin at 7 p.m.
The fair is set to kick off in earnest on Tuesday, July 20 starting with a 9 a.m. opening ceremony. For more scheduling information, check out the Newport Plain Talk’s website at www.newportplaintalk.com.
