The Cocke County Fair Association is happy to announce the return of the 73rd annual A&I Fair.
A new carnival company will be joining the midway this year’s fair. Fox Creek Amusements from Kentucky will bring in all the rides that locals love.
Gates open at 4 p.m. and gate admission for July 20-22 is $8.00 per person children 3 and under get in FREE. Arm bands can be purchased separately for carnival rides.
July 23-24 is one price night, $15 grants access to the fair as well as all the carnival rides.
