COCKE COUNTY—County Mayor Crystal Ottinger has acquired a limited supply of face masks that will be available to individuals in the public at no charge.
A limited number of KN95 masks are available and are recommended for those who are elderly, those who have lung or breathing problems and those with other serious medical conditions.
Ottinger also has a limited number of disposable surgical masks as well as cloth masks for those who are not at high-risk.
The masks can be picked up at the mayor’s office at the Courthouse Annex from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday while supplies last.
