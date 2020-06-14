NEWPORT—A Newport man was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit on Sunday, June 14.
Newport Police officers identified the male as Dustin R. Hurley, 30, Edwina-Bridgeport Road. He was charged with fleeing to evade, reckless driving and speeding.
On Sunday, Newport Police Patrolman Paul Weber observed a vehicle speeding on Mineral Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.
However, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Hurley, did not stop and fled on Washington Avenue.
Ptl. Weber pursed Hurley through Washington Avenue and 9th Street until Hurley pulled into the backyard of a residence on 9th Street.
He was then taken into custody.
Hurley was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
