COCKE COUNTY—Farmers and ranchers have until Aug. 2, 2021, to nominate candidates to serve on the Jefferson/Sevier/Cocke County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Committee.
“The Aug. 2 deadline is quickly approaching,” said James Giffin, executive director for FSA in Jefferson/Sevier/Cocke County. “Committee members play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of the agency and are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs. This is your opportunity to have a say in how federal programs are delivered in our county.”
This year, Cocke County is accepting nominations for LAA 6, which includes all land North of the French Broad River. Agricultural producers who participate or cooperate in a USDA program, and reside in the LAA up for election this year, may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee.
