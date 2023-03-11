Cocke County teachers of the year were recognized during the school board meeting on Thursday evening. From left are Tammy Strange, PreK through fourth grade, of Edgemont Elementary; Jessica Freeman, fifth through eighth grade, of Del Rio Elementary; and Hillary Griffin, ninth through twelfth grade, of Cosby High School.
The Cocke County Board of Education recognized teachers who gained tenure in January. From left are Bradley Gregg and Rebekah Asbury, of Cocke County High School, and David Micah Wice, of Bridgeport Elementary School. Ashland Ivey, of Cosby, is not pictured.
Cocke County teachers of the year were recognized during the school board meeting on Thursday evening. From left are Tammy Strange, PreK through fourth grade, of Edgemont Elementary; Jessica Freeman, fifth through eighth grade, of Del Rio Elementary; and Hillary Griffin, ninth through twelfth grade, of Cosby High School.
The Cocke County Board of Education recognized teachers who gained tenure in January. From left are Bradley Gregg and Rebekah Asbury, of Cocke County High School, and David Micah Wice, of Bridgeport Elementary School. Ashland Ivey, of Cosby, is not pictured.
The Cocke County Board of Education met in regular session on Thursday approving a four-year contract for Director of Schools Manney Moore. All board members were present and the vote was unanimous.
Four teachers were recognized for obtaining tenure in January: David Micah Wice, of Bridgeport; Ashland Ivey, of Cosby; and Rebekah Asbury and Bradley Gregg, of Cocke County High School.
The board also recognized 2023-2024 teachers of the year. Instructional Supervisor Dr. Amanda Waits introduced all three winners and presented them with plaques.
The winners include PreK through fourth grade, Tammy Strange, of Edgemont Elementary; fifth through eighth grade, Jessica Freeman, of Del Rio Elementary; and ninth through twelfth grade, Hillary Griffin, of Cosby High School.
The board also recognized Kayla McMahan, of Edgemont, and Stephanie Stephens, of Northwest, for being on the Comprehensive Educational Resources (CER) Curriculum teams.
The board also approved:
Fiscal year 2022-2023 budget amendments to the Food Service Fund 143.
Approve fiscal year 2023 budget amendments to the General Purpose School Fund 141 and Federal Projects Fund 142 by sub-fund and line item.
Approve fiscal year 2023 budget amendments to General Purpose School Fund 141, which must also be approved by the County Legislative Body (CLB).
The following consent agenda was approved:
Approved recommended revisions from the Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) for Policy 1.106, Code of Ethics, and Policy 1.107, Board Member Conflict of Interest.
The transfer of Sophia Atha from Newport Grammar School to Parrottsville Elementary School. Both Sandra Burchette and Travis Hall have signed
the request.
Approved several travel and trip requests, facility use requests, fundraiser requests, requests for county bus use and out-of-state field trips.
Also, approved for the director of schools to sign the contracts with ENA (CAT1) and PCS, Inc. (CAT2) to purchase network switches, cables, racks, switch configurations, and other necessary components for network projects to update existing school networks. To apply for E-Rate funding, the contract must be in place. The purchase is contingent upon E-Rate funding approval. A request for purchase will be submitted for the board’s approval later.
The board also approved several purchases including:
Six Hovercam Pilots from Central Technologies for Northwest Elementary for $22,170 with funds coming from Title I focus school funds.
Novels for sixth through eighth grades from Barnes and Noble in Knoxville for $16,607 with funds coming from the High-Quality Instructional Materials Grant.
Approved purchasing supplies for Maker Bot 3-D printers for architectural and engineering design for CTE Center from Technical Training Aids for $9,048. This purchase was approved as part of the SPARC Grant application and is funded with SPARC grant funds.
Approved the purchase of K-8 TCAP success books in math and ELA for Smoky Mountain Elementary School. Books will be purchased using the school’s Title I funds through American Book Company for $7,509.
Approved the request to purchase Read 180 and System 44 student and teacher libraries for Tier III in the amount of $75,762.38 with funds from ESSER 3.0 for learning loss.
Approved the request to purchase four Maker Bot 3-D printers for architectural and engineering design for $19,906 from Technical Training Aids. This purchase has been approved as part of the SPARC grant application and is funded with SPARC grant funds.
Approved the purchase of three position Basic 911 simulator systems for the EMS program for $24,551.12 from Learning Labs Inc. The equipment purchase was approved as part of the Perkins Basic Grant application and is funded with Perkins Basic Grant funds.
A called board meeting has been set for Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m. to discuss additional business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.