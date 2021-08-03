On Tuesday, the Cocke County Sheriff's Office helped a young woman who was taken from her South Carolina home. Deputies were dispatched to 406 McGaha Chapel Road in reference to a woman being held against her will within a residence. While en route to the scene dispatch advised that the female had made her way out of the home and was walking along the road. Sheriff Armando Fontes was the first on scene and made contact with the female.
The female advised law enforcement that her name was Kaneia Mayweathers, and stated that she had "been held against her will within the home," and was brought to the residence from her home in North Charleston, South Carolina.
Mayweathers said that she asked multiple times to go back home, but was denied and had her phone taken away while trying to dial 911. Maywethers additionally stated that "He had a knife and threatened to kill me."
Deputies found the male suspect identified as James Lavar Powell, 35, Canton, OH, hiding behind the side skirting of the home at 406 McGaha Chapel. Dispatch checked Powell through dispatch and found multiple warrants for his arrest. Powell was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. In addition to the warrants, Powell was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Interference with an Emergency Call.
