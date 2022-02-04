NEWPORT—The Cocke County Budget Committee and General Committee held a joint workshop on Thursday night in the Chancery Courtroom of the Cocke County Annex to discuss the details of funding for a new jail.
The gathering was originally intended to be an official meeting, but not enough members of the General Committee were in attendance to establish a quorum, so no official decisions could be made.
General Committee members Barry Ford, Jonathan Laws, Casey Gilliam, and Kyle Shute were absent, as was Budget Committee member Dr. Rich Lloyd.
Forest Clevenger laid the foundation of the workshop, sharing the most recent cost estimates for the project at $32 million for a standalone jail, or $42 million for a Justice Center. The committees reiterated the estimated $1.6 million in revenue that would be generated by a $50 wheel tax.
Clevenger reminded the room that the $42 million estimate is only for hard costs.
“$42 million gets us an empty box. We’re looking at about another $8 million to equip it, so you’d figure 50 million for a complete justice center,” Clevenger said.
The committee estimated that the yearly payment for the project would be around $2.4 million, leaving an $800,000 difference for the county to make up in addition to the $50 wheel tax.
Clay Blazer reminded the room that the county would be nearly debt-free as of 2028, and that even if the decision were made that night, the payments wouldn’t start for several years. Blazer mentioned that the county had $5 million to $6 million in reserve of the Debt Service Fund.
Clevenger brought up and emphasized the point that the county needed the jail to be a self-sufficient as possible.
He mentioned a change in the boarding bill that happened when the current jail was decertified. He also brought up a possible combination of a commissary, phone and video visitation, and a dedicated jail-building court fee.
“We take all those fines, and all that revenue and divert it from the General Fund like we’ve been putting it in now… we may be able to do this with the property tax rate that we’ve got, or just a little higher,” Clevenger said.
In contrast to his own point, Clevenger mentioned the upcoming raise for county employees that would cost an estimated $1.2 million dollars.
“So at one point or another, we’re still going to need another source of revenue.”
With regards to the county’s upcoming retirement of debt, Blazer commented on the county’s inactions that have led them to that point.
“Having been on this county commission since 2006, we have virtually neglected everything so that we are going to be debt free in 2028, and I don’t think that’s necessarily the way we need to be operating.”
Clevenger echoed Blazer’s sentiments, asserting that the county had been spending more like a household with regards to debt.
“Everyone in here, we work hard all our lives, we have mortgages, car loans, and we work every day with a goal to be debt free, and we’ve operated the county the same way. We’ve starved ourselves in areas, we’ve neglected things, just like Mr. Blazer is saying, in order to become debt free, which is impossible for a county government,” he said.
With no ability to make an official decision without a quorum, the committees planned to schedule another meeting on either February 24 or March 3 with hopes of making concrete progress towards completing the project.
