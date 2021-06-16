NEWPORT—Newport Utilities announced a new partnership with TVA EnergyRight to offer the Home Uplift program to income-qualified manufactured home owners in the Newport Utilities community. Through Home Uplift, participating manufactured home owners can receive free home energy upgrades that increase the energy efficiency and comfort of their homes while lowering their energy bills.
Eligible manufactured homes must be on a permanent foundation, built after 1976, owner occupied and undergo an energy audit. The owner must meet income eligibility (200% of the federal poverty level or below) and be the primary account holder of active electric service for one year.
Newport Utilities will accept program applications through September 15, 2021. Applications will be available by calling 888-986-7262 or emailing support@mytva.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.