DEL RIO—The annual event that brings hundreds to the Jones Nature Center in Del Rio has officially been canceled.
Del Rio days usually occurs the last weekend in October each year.
Event organizers have decided to cancel this year's event due to COVID-19 concerns.
Tim Turner, Del Rio Community Association President, said the decision to cancel the festival was made by the entire board of directors.
The community hopes to have a variety of events in the spring if COVID-19 is no longer a factor.
"After much debate, the Del Rio Community Association's Board of Directors have decided that it would be best for everyone involved to cancel our annual Del Rio Days festival for this year, in hopes of keeping our community healthy and safe," Turner said.
"We are hoping to possibly have some kind of community events in the spring if things look better. In the mean time please be safe and we look forward to bringing the community together as soon as possible."
This decision means that every fall festival in Cocke County has officially been canceled for 2020.
Many festivals across the region have been canceled as well, as organizers fear the spread of COVID-19 due to close contact.
