COCKE COUNTY—The Rural Accelerator Initiative was launched in Cocke County in 2019 through Douglas Cherokee Economic Authority. The initiative broadly seeks to accelerate progress toward cradle-to-career outcomes for children in Cocke County/Newport City. The primary focus for the first year was kindergarten readiness, with the addition of early grades literacy and ready graduate for years two and three.
Newport Plain Talk is partnering with the initiative to support the efforts related to kindergarten readiness. To reach the goal of “All children in Cocke County will enter kindergarten ready to learn,” the Newport Plain Talk will promote a county-wide awareness campaign regarding kindergarten readiness skills. Around the first of each month, the paper will run an article called, “Count Down to Kindergarten.”
The purpose of the section is to identify a specific academic skill, as well as a gross and a fine motor skill to work on for the month. The skills will be explained and tips to practice the skills will be presented. With parents and caregivers better aware of kindergarten entry expectations, they can support the development of the skills, and more children can enter kindergarten ready to learn.
Everyone recognizes that this is an unprecedented time as COVID-19 has greatly impacted education. School Systems and families have been forced to develop plans to education children during school closures and to find strategies to keep everyone safe with re-opening schools. The “Count Down to Kindergarten” awareness campaign is forward looking and intended to benefit parents/caregivers of children who will enter kindergarten in 2021.
Starting kindergarten is a major life event for both a child and his/her parent/caregiver. While it should be an exciting time of new adventure, it can be stressful for both the child and the adult.
The time when a child can be enrolled in kindergarten is determined by the child’s age. In Tennessee, a child is eligible for kindergarten if he or she is five years of age on or before Aug. 15 prior to the new school year. While a child may be old enough to start kindergarten, the more important question should be, “Is the child ready for kindergarten?”
A child’s readiness for kindergarten is critical to the child’s success throughout his/her education. Kindergarten is the beginning of a child's formal education. According to the Mayo Clinic, “A child's first school experiences can influence the way he or she relates to others for the rest of life. For example, success or failure at this stage can affect a child's well-being, self-esteem and motivation. As a result, it's important to make sure that when a child begins school, he or she is developmentally ready to learn and participate in classroom activities.” (https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/childrens-health/in-depth/kindergarten-readiness/art-20048432
Kathy Holt, who is leading the collective impact work in Cocke County explained, “Being kindergarten ready covers a lot of areas. It entails a lot more than just academics like recognizing letters and being able to count. As we move through the next year and beyond, it is the goal of the Rural Accelerator Leadership team to increase awareness around what it means to be kindergarten ready. Each month, we will be publishing specific skills children are expected to have when they enter kindergarten.”
Kindergarten readiness depends first and foremost on the child being healthy. This includes making sure your child eats healthy foods, gets enough sleep and exercise, and has regular medical check-ups. Kathy Holt continued, “It is extremely important that parents and caregivers schedule and keep all well-child visits for their children. Just because the child isn’t “sick” does not mean these important visits should be neglected. Well-child visits are intended to keep the child healthy.
“In addition to tracking growth and development and receiving regularly scheduled immunizations, well-child visits are times to discuss nutrition and sleep routines, as well as other concerns that parents may have. Attendance and readiness to learn in kindergarten is directly impacted by the health of the child, and a healthy child begins will preventative care through well-child care medical visits.”
Being ready for kindergarten does not happen by chance nor does it happen overnight. It requires a parent/caregiver being consistently engaged with the child beginning at birth. Reading with children is one of the most effective ways to develop needed literacy and communication skills. Reading to and with a child should be a daily activity that begins at birth.
Holt stated, “Reading should be a fun time of interaction between the adult and the child. While research recommends 20 to 30 minutes of reading together per day, the amount of time will depend on the age and attention span of the child. Reading to a child obviously builds vocabulary; but, it does so much more. It increases listening skills, allows the child to see how a book is held and pages are turned, and helps the child to develop language and communication skills.”
Holt continued, “At the appropriate age, parents/caregivers can use daily reading time to help children learn the alphabet and site words. For example, the adult can ask the child to point to letters on the page such as an “A,” identify a word that begins with a specific letter such as “C,” or name items in the pictures. Asking questions and interacting with the child during the reading time significantly increases the child’s literacy skills. It should definitely be noted that literacy and communication skills are also increased through talking, telling stories, and singing.”
Finally, a child’s social and emotional skills are important to him or her being kindergarten ready. Children are expected to be somewhat self-sufficient, being able to put a jacket or shoes on and off, to go to the bathroom without help, and clean up after activities. They also need to be able to listen and follow directions, as well as get along with others.
Holt added, “The best way to teach these skills is to practice them consistently. Children enter kindergarten with a wide range of social skills. Some have been in group settings like day cares since they were babies, some have had a year or two or pre-school experiences, and others have been cared for at home either with other children or alone. Regardless of how child care has been provided, all children can be given simple directions and expected to follow them. Whether children are interacting with other children or adults, teach and expect them to share and be respectful of each other.”
The goal of the Rural Accelerator Initiative (RAI) is that all children in Cocke County will enter kindergarten with the necessary skills to be successful. From talking with early childhood education providers, kindergarten teachers, and parents, the RAI leadership team has identified awareness as a universal strategy to reach the goal.
Kathy Holt said, “Expectations for children entering kindergarten have changed somewhat over the years. When presented with a list of expected skills, some folks are actually shocked. We believe that parents and caregivers will help their children develop specific kindergarten readiness skills if they know what is needed.”
As we “count down” the time to entering kindergarten over the next eleven months, we hope the monthly articles will help parents/caregivers be more knowledgeable about kindergarten readiness skills and will provide children with a smooth transition to school.
