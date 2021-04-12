Information for this article was provided by the Tennessee Department of Health and can be found online at covid19.tn.gov.
It was recently announced that vaccines would be available to all Tennessee adults this month. The vaccine is currently considered safe for teens over the age of 16. The COVID-19 vaccine has been tested on tens of thousands of volunteers and proves to be safe and successful. The vaccine is continually monitored for any rare problems. More testing and trials need to be completed before the vaccines will be considered safe for anyone younger than 16.
How does the vaccine work?
The vaccine gives your body a cheat code, or recipe, to make the protein that is found in the Coronavirus. So that later if your body gets the real virus it knows how to make the antibodies to fight it. Since your body is prepared to fight the real virus you have less of a chance of getting sick.
After the Vaccine…
TN Dept of Health reports the findings from many clinical trials.
The Pfizer vaccine is reported to be 95% effective at preventing illness form COVID-19 after 14 days from the second dose of the vaccine. Getting both doses is highly recommended and should be taken as close to 21 days as possible.
The Moderna vaccine is 94.5% effective at preventing illness from COVID-19 after 14 days from the second dose. Getting both doses is highly recommended and should be taken at 28 days after the first.
The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is 85% effective in preventing severe disease and has been 100% effective in preventing hospitalization related to COVID-19 after 28 days after the vaccine. This is the only single dose vaccine.
All Tennesseans can receive the vaccine at no cost! Some vaccine providers may bill your insurance for fees.
There are many places to get Vaccines in our area. Visit TN department of health to schedule an appointment at the Health Department or check with your Healthcare Providers.
Bottom line: the vaccine will not keep you from getting the COVID19 virus, it will prepare your body to fight the virus so that you have less severe symptoms.
