The Cocke County Legislative Body (CLB) met Tuesday evening in regular session and approved appointments to an audit review committee and the sanitation board.
Two CLB members, Jeff Eslinger and David Veridal, were not in attendance. Chairman Norman Smith said that they were having health issues.
Animal control facility
Newport City Community Development Director Gary Carver addressed CLB about the city’s plans to construct a new animal control facility. He said the city would like to acquire an acre from the county from the 20 acres in the old industrial park. While he said that the county would be willing to pay as much as $5,000 for the acre, he would like to ask the county to donate the property so it could be used by both the city and the county.
Responding to questions from commissioners, he said the city is footing the bill for the construction of the building. He said that the county would be asked to contribute toward the operating expenses, much like that had the Friends of the Animal Shelter in the past.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Tracy Stepp, Carver said there are other counties and cities working together in a similar manner with successful results.
“We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. There is a formula that works and we have talked with those operating facilities together,” Carver said.
“We are responsible for the safety of our citizens,” Chairman Smith told the CLB.
Commissioner Billy “Jobob” Hudson made a motion to donate an acre of land for the construction of the animal control facility. Commissioner Tim Layman seconded the motion and the request was unanimously approved.
“This is a great thing,” Hudson said.
“We are definitely making a great step forward working together,” Layman said.
“This is beneficial to both the city and the county,” Stepp added.
Board members appointed
Upon the recommendation of Cocke County Mayor Rob Mathis, seven members were appointed to the audit review committee, which will be reviewing the state’s audit results. Those members are Andy Ford, Gayla Blazer, Dan “Pete” Bright, Billy “Jobob” Hudson, Rick Vassar, Jeff Eslinger and Norman Smith.
Mathis said the sanitation board is down to one member. That member is David Veridal whose term expires at the end of the year. The board is to have three members. Chairman Tony Heavner will be staying in an advisory role. Mathis nominated two commissioners, Jason McMahan and Jonathan Templin, to fill the two vacancies. Terms are for three years. The seats are supposed to be staggered with a member going off the rotation each year, but because two seats were vacant, it will not be staggered at this time.
Mathis said that if the three-member board was not working at the end of the year, they could look at changing the board next year. There had been a motion at the last meeting to send the board back to CLB as a committee with a representative from each district on the committee. However, the county attorney explained she would have to contact the state about changing the board setup while there were still members with active terms.
The mayor explained that officials are still working to cut costs and improve services with the county’s convenience centers. He said that sensors were put on some compactors to see if the process would work, and a text message is sent out when the compactor gets 80% full.
“It has been working smoothly and we have not had any closures at the convenience centers,” he said. “Hopefully it will continue going well, and it will reduce our costs while eliminating closures, so our citizens will have regular access to the centers.”
Building a cell block at the annex
The County Technical Assistance Service, the county finance director and the county mayor met to see if the current parking lot at the annex would be suitable to construct a new cell block to expand the jail and to turn the annex into a jail. This would be in lieu of building a new facility.
A geological survey will be required to see if the property is suitable, according to the mayor. The cost of the drilling for the survey will be anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000. Commissioner Rick Vassar asked if the property was not suitable for building if they would have to drill on the property that had been bought for a jail in the old industrial park.
Mathis said he was not sure because it may have already had a geological survey, and they would have to look into that. He said there are more than 20 acres to build on at the industrial park if it is needed.
Property assessor appointed
After Angie Shelton retired at the end of the year from her role as assessor of property, the CLB had the task of appointing someone to fill her term. Commissioner Gayla Blazer made the motion to appoint Macie Reed to the position. After a second from Commissioner Layman, a roll call vote unanimously appointed Reed to the position.
Reed was sworn in Wednesday.
The Sunshine Law
Cocke County Attorney Melissa Gossman addressed the CLB about the Sunshine Law. She explained any time two or more members deliberate or make a decision, the Sunshine Law comes into play. Gossman pointed out that includes contact by telephone. She also pointed out that calling other commissioners to convince them to vote in a certain way would also be a Sunshine Law violation. She said if they had any questions, they could call her.
Last month, Commissioner David Veridal made an allegation that the Sunshine Law had been violated by fellow commissioners. He said calls were made to garner enough votes to change the setup of the sanitation board, but the vote was delayed because it was not on the agenda and the state had to be contacted about the proper procedures for changing the board.
Recreation board
Chairman Smith reported Kim Suggs resigned from the recreation board because she did not have enough time to spend in the role. He explained the CLB chairman has the responsibility of filling that position without a vote and he was appointing George Barton, the CEO of Rural Medical Services, to fill that position.
Monthly reports
When approving and reviewing reports, it was pointed out that there was not a report from Priority Ambulance Service. It was pointed out that they need to be reminded to submit monthly reports for review.
Commissioner Layman said he had heard some complaints regarding the ambulance service. He said his daughter, who works in the healthcare field, has been having trouble getting patients transferred to appointments and is being told they (the ambulance service) do not have an available team to transport the patients. Mathis suggested direct contact be made with the ambulance service regarding the matter first.
Notaries
CLB approved two new notaries:
- Leslie Nicole Shisler, Western Surety/Fisher Insurance
- Sommer Cook White, Fisher Insurance
They also renewed one notary:
- Kimberly B. Ottinger
Update on the bypass
Chairman Smith asked if anyone else had heard that the new bypass, which is going to be four lanes, is being dropped down to two lanes for the bridge crossing the river near Highway 160. The bypass goes from Parrottsville to Sevierville.
Partnership President Lucas Graham indicated he was not aware of that. However, Newport City Community Development Director Gary Carver said the bridge is being made so it can be expanded to four lanes later.
Mayor Mathis said that he would be calling the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) regarding the matter. It was pointed out that the project had separate bids for roads and bridges.
“The cost of building a bridge will not get cheaper in the future,” said Smith. “I believe State Rep. Jeremy Faison has a leadership role, so I suggest he is contacted about the matter as well.”
Proclamation
The county mayor presented a proclamation to Faith Simmons, who has also been recognized by the state for her volunteer work in the community.
