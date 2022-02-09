Deputy Timothy N. Snapp and Sergeant Joey Owings responded to Stokes Valley Roadd to assist the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency call. Snapp Owings met with TWRA agent Chase Rich, who had responded to a call of people hunting out of season and on private property.
Rich allegedly caught Bobby Joseph Burgin and Lattie Wade Burgin on property that belongs to James Stokes. The report states that the Burgins had 14 large white bags of wild moss they had collected from Stokes’ property. They were also on Stokes property without permission, which had private property notices posted.
Snapp did an internet search for the value of wild moss and found that live moss sells for about $5.00 a square foot, dried dead moss for as little as $1.00 a square foot, or as much as $7.00 a square foot. Other mosses meant for landscaping sell up for to $18 a square foot. Both individuals were charged with Criminal Trespassing and Theft of Property.
