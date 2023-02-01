Guitar Club

Newport Grammar School’s Guitar Club performed before the Newport City Board of Education meeting on Jan. 24.

 PHOTO BY KATHY HEMSWORTH

The Newport City Board of Education met in regular monthly session on Jan. 24 to approve budget revisions, approve field trips and hear updates. A workshop was held prior to the meeting.

Newport Grammar School storm response

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.