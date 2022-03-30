District Attorney General James B. Dunn cordially invites the public to attend the National Crime Victims' Rights Ceremony on Friday, April 29 at 11:00 a.m. The ceremony will be held on the Courthouse lawn at the Cocke County Courthouse.
The commemorative ceremony will honor and remember all people whose lives have been touched by violent crime. Please bring a photo of your loved one to the ceremony. A table is reserved where your photo will be placed to honor all victims.
Dunn also invites and encourages everyone to wear purple to the ceremony. The color purple is a means to raise awareness of the issues associated with violent crime, and let survivors know they are not alone. The association between the violence awareness movement and the color purple is a way of remembering and honoring the victims and survivors of violent crime. Purple is a symbol of peace, courage, and survival.
For more information, contact Kim Hudson, Victim Witness Coordinator at (865) 429-7036 or (423) 623-1285.
