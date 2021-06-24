NEWPORT—The Cocke County Emergency Communications District Board of Directors (E-911) held their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, June 22. The primary purpose of the meeting was the approval of the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The 2021-22 budget aimed to make use of this year’s income, including a two-percent increase to the Director and Assistant Director’s salaries, which totaled to a change of about $2,917. Other notable increases come in telephone costs, building insurance costs, and building and maintenance costs. The present board members approved the new budget unanimously.
The board’s next item was the consideration of a much-needed upgrade to the district’s communication and recording systems. Board members approved the upgrade to remain compatible with the district’s computer systems.
