Many people fall victim to scams and fraudulent activity because they are too trusting. There have been allegations locally of some scams recently.
The Newport Police Department reported on Dec. 27 they were called by a 74-year-old female resident of the Newport Housing Authority because she had fallen victim to a scam. The victim said that a man using the name Mr. Brown had contacted her and said he would give her $25,000 in cash.
The victim said that Mr. Brown told her he would also bring her two vehicles and a paper check for $35,000. She said that Mr. Brown told her he was a preacher and that he worked for Publishers Clearing House.
The victim stated to the patrolman that she gave $1,242.40 for Mr. Brown to bring her the cars from out of state. She said that she sent the money to him through a card from Walgreens on Dec. 2.
The identity of the suspect, who used the name Mr. Brown is unknown. The victim was advised as to how to get a copy of the police report.
In another incident, there were social media posts trying to profit from the generosity of people during the holidays because of the frigid temperatures and water problems suffered by many people.
One instance was a post made on Facebook — allegedly by a woman — but of course, fake names can be used, claiming to need money to do laundry. The woman claimed she had children and she needed to return to work, but her water was frozen and she had no money to do her laundry at the laundromat.
After a few people said that they had sent her money via PayPal, CashApp and/or Venmo, she said that she had done eight loads of laundry and was almost done. She then posted the same post on several other groups in different counties. One post was made at 3 a.m.
When people called her out on the post, or said that they had sent her money from a post on another site, she would block them.
When The Newport Plain Talk looked up this individual on social media, they found her to have several different pages and using several different names. She had also posted GoFundMe campaigns and asked for money for different reasons in several groups.
While some individuals legitimately need help, scammers make false claims just to pull on the heartstrings of those who are generous so they can get money.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) offers several tips for avoiding falling victim to a scam:
1. Never send money via gift card or wire transfer to someone you have never met face-to-face because it cannot be traced.
2. Avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails.
3. Don’t believe everything you see. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts, and other details.
4. Double check your online purchase is secure before checking out. Look for the “HTTPS” in the URL (the extra s is for “secure”) and a small lock icon on the address bar.
5. Use extreme caution when dealing with anyone you’ve met online.
6. Never share personally identifiable information with someone who has contacted you unsolicited, whether it’s over the phone, by email, on social media, or even at your front door. This includes banking and credit card information, your birthdate, and Social Security/Social Insurance numbers.
7. Resist the pressure to act immediately. Shady actors typically try to make you think something is scarce or a limited-time offer. They want to push victims to make a decision right now before even thinking through it, asking family members, friends, or financial advisors.
8. Use secure and traceable transactions. Do not pay by wire transfer, prepaid money card, gift card, or another non-traditional payment method.
9. Whenever possible, work with local businesses. Ask that they have proper identification, licensing, and insurance, especially contractors who will be coming into your home or anyone dealing with your money or sensitive information. Review Business Profiles at BBB.org to see what other people have experienced. Research BBB Accredited home improvement businesses and contractors before making a final decision.
10. Be cautious about what you share on social media. Consider only connecting with people you already know. Watch for fake social media accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.