Gracie Brooks, center, studied fashion and design and worked in the clothing department at Walmart for her Work-Based Learning internship. Brooks gained merchandising experience while working with customers. With Brooks is Walmart representatives Wendy Teague, at left, and Codi-Lynn Lezcano.
Adam Flowers, at left, worked for Incredible Tiny Homes during the second semester of the school year. Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Homes, joined Flowers for the certificate ceremony. Jones praised the work the Cocke County School System is doing through the Work-Based Learning program.
Gracie Brooks, center, studied fashion and design and worked in the clothing department at Walmart for her Work-Based Learning internship. Brooks gained merchandising experience while working with customers. With Brooks is Walmart representatives Wendy Teague, at left, and Codi-Lynn Lezcano.
MATT WINTER
Adam Flowers, at left, worked for Incredible Tiny Homes during the second semester of the school year. Randy Jones, owner of Incredible Tiny Homes, joined Flowers for the certificate ceremony. Jones praised the work the Cocke County School System is doing through the Work-Based Learning program.
The Work-Based Learning (WBL) program of the Cocke County School System recently closed out the year with a special ceremony to honor students who completed internships during the second semester.
In its first year, more than 30 students participated in the program and received certificates to recognize the invaluable experience they gained by working with dozens of work site partners.
The goal of WBL is to reinforce academic, technical and social skills through collaborative activities within any given industry. WBL experiences allow students to apply classroom theories to practical problems, explore career opportunities and pursue personal and professional goals.
See the full story and photos in the Wednesday edition of The Newport Plain Talk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.