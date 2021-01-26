COCKE COUNTY—The county’s Solid Waste Board recently held a special called meeting where they voted to move forward with a new landfill.
The request will now go before the County Legislative Body for consideration.
McGill Associates has secured the necessary state permit to proceed with construction after a multi year delay. The permit states that the county must break ground on the project by Dec. 3.
McGill recently proposed a financial evaluation comparing the construction and operational costs of a landfill versus the development of a new solid waste transfer station.
A second option proposed by McGill was for a full cost analysis of the county’s solid waste system including disposal, projected capital improvements, equipment purchases and all fees for a 15 year period.
Option one would have cost the county $15,000 to $20,000 and option two $50,000 to $80,000.
Board members chose to forgo the evaluations due to the amount of money the county has already spent on waste related issues.
Board member Tony Heavner made the motion to move forward with the new landfill.
Heavner said the county has a fortune tied up in the permit and he does not want to delay the process.
“I think we need to move forward with phase one and present that to the CLB along with the costs for equipment,” Heavner said.
“The equipment we need is right around $710,000 to $730,000 in order to operate and keep things going. We’re looking at about $2.145 million for phase one construction, equipment and closing the old landfill.”
However, Heavner said the county doesn’t need to close the old landfill immediately as the state considers it active.
Mark Cathey with McGill Associates said that is accurate, as long as a temporary daily cover is placed over the landfill. Keeping the old landfill active will save a significant amount in up front costs.
Cathey agreed with Heavner saying the county does not want to delay construction or let the permit lapse.
He told the board construction should begin in short order.
“The permit says you need to start by December 3, but we all know what the weather is like during the winter months. The construction season runs from May to October in order to be efficient,” Cathey said.
“Regardless of who you use you need to move forward this season. I would avoid an extension of the permit because you don’t know what changes will be made if things are sent back to TDEC (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation).”
The board is currently considering which company to use for the construction process. Cathey said the county could expect a five to six month construction contract with most work being completed within 120 days.
Cathey is currently working on a formal proposal for McGill to handle all construction related matters from bid process to construction quality assurance.
He hopes to present that proposal to the board during their next meeting.
Phase one construction and funding for the project will be considered by the CLB in February.
