A state report says nearly half of Tennessee public high school seniors in the class of 2021 did not attend college or technical school right after graduating.

The Tennessee Higher Education Commission report says the college-going rate has dropped from 63.8% for the 2017 class to 52.8% for the 2021 class.

Officials pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic while noting a drop of 9 percentage points from the 2019 class to the 2021 class.

Nationally, freshman enrollment dropped 9.2% between 2019 and 2021, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Current Term Enrollment Estimates.

