One man found a sure-fire way to draw attention to himself late last week in Cocke County.
According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Miranda Williams responded early Friday to Mill Creek Road regarding a man walking barefoot in the road waving a machete at vehicles and throwing a caution cone at a utility truck that was driving by.
The complainant, according to the report, drove away quickly from the man fearing for their safety, but did advise the type of vehicle that man was in and out of was a four-door SUV.
But then the man himself made contact with police.
The, at the time unidentified male, called 911 and told dispatch he “has something waiting” for deputies when they find him. Dispatch advised the call came from the address of 3467 Angle Way in Hartford.
Deputies found the vehicle to be unoccupied on Mill Creek Road and proceeded to the address from where the 911 call originated.
According to the report, a four-door Subaru was located at that address with a large, orange caution cone on the hood. Two males were contacted and one, identified as Charles Anthony Serkosky, was barefoot, acting aggressive toward the deputies, yelling and cursing and not complying with commands and refusing to answer questions.
Serkosky, per the report, repeatedly told deputies to “shoot” him and stripped his clothes off. He was checked for local warrants as well as in surrounding counties and was confirmed to have a hard copy warrant for failure to appear out of Sevier County.
He was taken into custody and transported to Cocke County Jail with a hold placed on him from Sevier County.
The original complainant from the traffic incident was contacted and did not want to press charges on Serkosky.
