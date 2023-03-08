Sarkosky booking photo

Charles Serkosky

 Courtesy Cocke County Sheriff's Office

One man found a sure-fire way to draw attention to himself late last week in Cocke County.

According to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Sergeant Miranda Williams responded early Friday to Mill Creek Road regarding a man walking barefoot in the road waving a machete at vehicles and throwing a caution cone at a utility truck that was driving by.

