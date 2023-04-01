After 32 years at the Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), General Manager Tommy Bible has retired. He is shown with board members. From left are Gary Hammonds, Blake Briggs, Bible, Robert Overholt, Sharon Hayes and Rusty James
After 32 years at Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), Tommy Bible has retired. The general manager’s last day in the leadership role was March 31.
Bible said that he had the best job in the county, and he was fortunate to have held the position at the utility.
“When you are doing what you love, it is not a job. It has been an unbelievable ride. I am very appreciative of the staff and the board,” he said. “We have a board who wants to do the right thing. They take their jobs seriously.”
During his more than three decades at JCCUD, he has seen a lot of change in the gas industry. He said they had about 900 propane customers when he got on board, but now they have 5,200 propane customers. Looking at the natural gas side of the business, he said 3,000 customers have grown to more than 8,200 customers.
Interruptible customers used to see service interruptions as many as 30 or 40 times per year in the 1990s Bible recalls, but that number has dropped to once or twice a year, and during the most recent fiscal year, there were no interruptions.
Also, 30 years ago the industry was regulated and gas was supplied by pipeline. It is now deregulated and it is transported by truck and storage facilities are used.
“There have been many changes,” he recalled. “It has been a privilege to serve in this role, and I cannot thank the board enough for everything that they have done for me and my family.”
