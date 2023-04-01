Bible retires

After 32 years at the Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), General Manager Tommy Bible has retired. He is shown with board members. From left are Gary Hammonds, Blake Briggs, Bible, Robert Overholt, Sharon Hayes and Rusty James

 Photo by Kathy Hemsworth

After 32 years at Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), Tommy Bible has retired. The general manager’s last day in the leadership role was March 31.

Bible said that he had the best job in the county, and he was fortunate to have held the position at the utility.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.