NEWPORT—Recreation basketball will tip-off January 22 in Cocke County after a long delay due to COVID-19.
Members of the County Recreation Department Board met Monday evening to discuss the upcoming season.
Elementary games will start anew on January 21 followed by recreation games on January 22-23.
Games will be played in multiple locations across the county at elementary schools.
The board voted to implement a policy that follows all COVID-19 protocols and guidelines set forth by the school system.
Temperatures will be checked at the door, capacity will be limited and masks will be mandatory for all spectators.
Board member Jan Brooks made the motion to create the policy.
She said it’s the only way to have a successful and safe season.
“If we are going to use their gyms then we have to follow their rules,” Brooks said.
“It is the only way to have a successful season and let our children play.”
The name of each individual will be recorded upon entry into the gym. This will help with contact tracing in the case of an outbreak.
Practices will be limited to coaches and players only.
Games will be spaced so that teams and spectators can exit gyms a minimum of 15 minutes before the next game begins.
Scott Thornton, Recreation Department Director, said referees and clock keepers would be needed once the season begins.
The Recreation Department building has changed in recent months as Thornton has worked to improve the structure.
New entry doors have been installed and the bathrooms and concession stand have been painted.
Work will begin shortly on the exterior of the building as Thornton hopes to create more space for parking equipment.
Spring sports signups will begin in February and run through March, according to Thornton.
More information can be found of the Recreation Department’s Facebook page.
