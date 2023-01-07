Chris Carswell is shown working on building furniture for the backroom of the Thriving Artist Co-op. The room is for classes, seminars and special programs. It will also be available for public use for parties and events.
What originated as an idea with a local artist has now turned into an artist co-op to serve local artists and the community. Located in the former Rustic Cow building at 205 East Broadway in Newport, Thriving Artist Co-op offers a variety of artwork and the organizers have big plans for the venue’s future.
Raven Carswell said that she worked through the Rustic Cow teaching painting to the community before the pandemic hit, and when the Rustic Cow closed, she asked about leasing a part of the building for an artist co-op. She said that Denise, a Rustic Cow owner, had said that she would think about it.
A few months passed, then Carswell said that she saw a marketplace listing that the building was available. She said that she contacted Denise, after she spoke with some local artists about starting a co-op and getting a general idea of how a local artist co-op would work.
“We would meet, then develop, then redevelop the idea for the co-op,” she said. “We have been working on structuring the business and creating something that benefits the community and the artists as well.”
“We want to do what works best for the artists, and determine what we can do for the community,” said Stella Hurley, an administrative member of the co-op.
Kris Shearer is also an administrative member who has helped with the development of the co-op.
There are six administrative members of the co-op as well as about five or six new artist members. They noted there are about five more applications awaiting review.
Thriving Artist Co-Op is an LLC, NP, which is a new designation, Carswell explained. “It will allow us to serve the community while also allowing artists to display their work and run the shop. We will have a space in the back for classes, workshops and meetings while also allowing use by the public.”
Membership and shop space are based on membership dues, she said. There is no commission charged for artwork that is sold. The goal is for the dues to cover the rent and day-to-day operations for the facility.
The application for artist co-op membership is available online at the Thriving Artist Co-op Facebook page. Those interested can also go by the co-op during operating hours to request a paper copy if one is available. They can also email a pdf version of the application.
There is a $10 application fee for membership. Applications are reviewed then the board of directors votes on approving membership. Carswell explained that membership is designed to be nominal and affordable. There is about a two-week turnaround on new membership applications at this time, she said. That includes the review and the vote by the board of directors.
Currently, working members are those who join as a member and dedicate six hours per month to the co-op. They pay $1 per cubic foot for space to display and sell artwork. Non-working members join the co-op and pay $2 per cubic foot for space to display and sell artwork.
While the administrative members appreciate all kinds of arts, Carswell said that they want to tone down on the adult themes, so the co-op can be family-friendly. She said any controversial or adult-themed art will be displayed in special showings.
There is a space in the back of the building, which is still under construction, that will be used as a lounge where visitors can access a Spectrum Hotspot if they are a Spectrum customer. Also, the area will be used for classes, programs and seminars. Eventually, they hope to make the space available for organizations and for use for receptions and parties at a charge of $75 for three hours. They hope to have the backroom area up and running by February.
Carswell’s husband, Chris “Ewok” Carswell, is making furniture out of pallets that can be used in the backroom, which will be the lounge, classroom and community space.
They plan to offer programs for homeschool groups, basic skills programs and real world skills as well as art classes and so forth in that space as well.
There is an alley behind the building where they will create an outdoor workspace for those using aerosol paints and so forth. That area will not be developed until later.
The co-op is working on a website, which will provide details about events and offerings.
“We want to create a place where artists can support themselves and it can be a place where the community can come together,” Carswell said.
The bathrooms and the hallway are handicap accessible, and the facility is created for easy access by all. Plans are for the shop to be open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a grand opening Jan. 19-21 with live music and craft making.
