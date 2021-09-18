The Tennessee Senate's leader has picked five Republicans and two Democrats to sit on a committee diving into the once-a-decade task of drawing new congressional and state legislative districts.
Republican Lt. Gov. Randy McNally's announcement comes on the heels of the first redistricting hearing for the state House's corresponding committee earlier this month.
Republican Majority Leader Jack Johnson of Franklin will be the Senate committee chairman. The two Democrats on the panel will be Raumesh Akbari of Memphis, and Senate Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro of Nashville.
The map proposals drawn up by lawmakers will considered in the 2022 legislative session that begins in January. Lawmakers will rely on new U.S. Census Bureau data, which shows Tennessee grew by 8.9% — exceeding the 7.4% national rate — and increased to 6.9 million residents in 2020 compared to 6.3 million reported in 2010.
