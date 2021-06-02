NEWPORT—Cocke County continued its long tradition of honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans with the annual Memorial Day program held Monday morning.
AMVETS Post 75 hosted the event that featured local leaders and distinguished guests.
Major General Leslie A. Purser, U.S. Army, retired, was the keynote speaker of the event. She said it is humbling to recognize those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.
Joining Purser for the program was City of Newport Mayor Roland “Trey” Dykes, III, County Mayor Crystal Ottinger and State Rep. Jeremy Faison. Field Representatives for Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger and Senator Marsha Blackburn joined the local leaders.
All veterans in attendance gathered on the courthouse steps for a photo at the conclusion of the ceremony.
Pastor Tom Mooty provided the opening prayer and closing benediction and Dale Brown, adjutant and past commander of AMVETS Post 7, served as emcee for the event.
