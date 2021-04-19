NEWPORT—Cocke County Board of Sanitation members recently met to discuss the future of the county’s waste disposal.
The board is reviewing compactor proposals for county convenience centers.
Board chairman Tony Heavner is awaiting quotes on the concrete pads and electric needs of the equipment.
Hauling construction waste from the county landfill, and household waste from convenience centers, has been a huge expense to the county for several years.
Board members are looking into the possibility of the county hauling its own waste.
Heavner is gathering information to submit to the County Legislative Body that would include five new jobs, compactor maintenance fees, a truck driver position and secretary needed to handle the assignments.
The board is still waiting for phase one of the landfill’s expansion to begin. Board members voted to allow BLE Corporation to handle the construction quality assurance services for the project.
The budget for the landfill has been submitted for the new year. Heavner made a motion to add nearly $7,000 to the budget to provide bonuses during Christmas to convenience center and landfill worker. His proposal is for all part-time employees to receive a $100 bonus, full-time employees to receive a $500 bonus and for Landfill Director Chandler Hembree to receive a $1,000 bonus.
The requests will be reviewed by the County Budget and Finance Committee.
In looking to the future, board members are interested in purchasing close to 35 acres of land that borders the county’s landfill.
The owner of the land is willing to sale the property for a “good price” to the county.
The board is going to discuss the potential purchase with CLB chairman Clay Blazer. They will also reach out to County Attorney Melissa Gossman to see if there would be issues with the road that divides the property.
The Sanitation Board will meet again on May 6 at 6 p.m.
